Ola driver held for assaulting elderly man who objected to him spitting on road in Thane

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An Ola driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old man who objected to him spitting on a road near Jupiter Hospital in Thane, an incident that sparked outrage after a video surfaced on social media, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to seek an attempt-to-murder charge.
The accused driver, Nishant Dhar Shukla, has been booked under relevant sections for assault and attempted murder.
The incident took place Tuesday evening when the elderly man was passing by the hospital with his family. According to police and videos that surfaced on social media, Shukla allegedly spat on the road. When the senior citizen questioned him over it, the accused allegedly became abused and assaulted him.
Purported videos of the incident show the accused repeatedly assaulting the man. At one point, he is also seen holding a stone and tree branches to attack the man. The elderly man suffered an injury on his leg.
The video then went viral, triggering outrage and demands for action against the accused. Local Shiv Sena and MNS workers traced the accused on Wednesday and assaulted him, before handing him over to Vartak Nagar police station. Police recorded statment of the victim and arrested the accused.
Earlier, leaders from both the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav-led Sena (UBT) condemned the assault and demanded strict action against the accused.
Shinde, who is in Delhi, took note of the incident and spoke to Thane police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre. Shiv Sena leaders said he directed police to take stringent action against the accused and examine invoking provisions relating to attempt to murder.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to the incident and said action had been ordered against anti-social elements. “We will not tolerate such incidents,” Fadnavis said.
MNS leader Avinash Jadhav also demanded that police register an attempt-to-murder case against the accused and said incidents of violence against local residents should be dealt with strictly.
Police said further investigation is underway.
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