Ola driver held for assaulting elderly man who objected to him spitting on road in Thane

An Ola driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old man who objected to him spitting on a road near Jupiter Hospital in Thane, an incident that sparked outrage after a video surfaced on social media, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to seek an attempt-to-murder charge.

The accused driver, Nishant Dhar Shukla, has been booked under relevant sections for assault and attempted murder.

The incident took place Tuesday evening when the elderly man was passing by the hospital with his family. According to police and videos that surfaced on social media, Shukla allegedly spat on the road. When the senior citizen questioned him over it, the accused allegedly became abused and assaulted him.