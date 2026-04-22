El Niño Threat: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders strict water planning

Devendra Fadnavis Fadnavis urged citizens to begin conserving water immediately to cushion the impact of a possible deficient monsoon. (Source: File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed officials to enforce stringent water planning and conservation measures to ensure adequate drinking water supply till the end of August 2026, warning of potential rainfall disruptions due to the El Niño phenomenon.

The directive comes even as the state currently holds 653.63 Thousand Million Cubic (TMC) feet of water across its dams—an increase of 101.77 TMC compared to 551.86 TMC during the same time last year.

At a state cabinet review, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Deepak Kapoor presented data on reservoir levels and flagged risks associated with El Niño.

Past trends show significant declines in storage during such years, with levels dropping by 12% in 2014 and around 14% in 2015, triggering widespread shortages.