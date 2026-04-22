El Niño Threat: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders strict water planning

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed officials to enforce stringent water planning and conservation measures to ensure adequate drinking water supply till the end of August 2026, warning of potential rainfall disruptions due to the El Niño phenomenon.
The directive comes even as the state currently holds 653.63 Thousand Million Cubic (TMC) feet of water across its dams—an increase of 101.77 TMC compared to 551.86 TMC during the same time last year.
At a state cabinet review, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Deepak Kapoor presented data on reservoir levels and flagged risks associated with El Niño.
Past trends show significant declines in storage during such years, with levels dropping by 12% in 2014 and around 14% in 2015, triggering widespread shortages.
On October 15, 2014, storage stood at 872 TMC, falling sharply to 625 TMC in 2015.
In contrast, reserves were significantly higher at 1330.97 TMC on the same date in 2025. As of April 21, 2026, storage is at 653.63 TMC—still higher than last year, but vulnerable if rainfall weakens.
Fadnavis urged citizens to begin conserving water immediately to cushion the impact of a possible deficient monsoon. He also called for accelerated water conservation projects, improved management systems, and revival of traditional water sources.
This marks the second high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister this week. Earlier on Monday, he had instructed departments to step up disaster preparedness and inter-agency coordination in anticipation of El Niño-related challenges. Officials from the India Meteorological Department were also present at the meeting.
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