Maharashtra Chief Minister tells departments to take immediate measures to tackle El Niño effect

CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered the immediate release of funds for water conservation schemes and the formation of local task forces to manage potential droughts. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed all departments to implement immediate measures for disaster mitigation through preparedness, effective execution, and coordination in light of a potential El Niño.

The country is expected to receive “below normal” rainfall in this year’s monsoon season, with a developing El Nino, a phenomenon in the eastern Pacific Ocean that influences global weather patterns.

India receives more than 70 per cent of its annual rainfall during the four-month monsoon season (June-September), with July and August contributing the most. These rains are not just crucial for irrigation of large parts of India’s cropped land, but also significant for meeting the demands of drinking water, hydroelectricity generation and groundwater recharge. Bad rainfall can impact agricultural outputs, power generation, rural incomes, and economic demand.