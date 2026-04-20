Maharashtra Chief Minister tells departments to take immediate measures to tackle El Niño effect

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed all departments to implement immediate measures for disaster mitigation through preparedness, effective execution, and coordination in light of a potential El Niño.
The country is expected to receive “below normal” rainfall in this year’s monsoon season, with a developing El Nino, a phenomenon in the eastern Pacific Ocean that influences global weather patterns.
India receives more than 70 per cent of its annual rainfall during the four-month monsoon season (June-September), with July and August contributing the most. These rains are not just crucial for irrigation of large parts of India’s cropped land, but also significant for meeting the demands of drinking water, hydroelectricity generation and groundwater recharge. Bad rainfall can impact agricultural outputs, power generation, rural incomes, and economic demand.
Speaking at the meeting to review the state’s readiness, Fadnavis emphasised accelerating water conservation projects, ensuring proper water management, and prioritising the repair and revival of old water sources. The meeting was also attended by officials from the IMD.
According to the IMD, El Niño is expected to have its maximum impact in August and September. While May is expected to be relatively less intense in terms of heat, an increase in the frequency of heatwaves has been predicted. It was also noted that if a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) develops, it could partially mitigate the severity of the El Niño impact.
Chief Minister Fadnavis said that while water storage was only 45% at the end of the 2015 monsoon, the state currently holds a similar level of storage even before the current monsoon begins. With proper planning, the state can effectively manage the situation. Lessons from the 2015 El Niño helped save crops in 2018 through timely interventions. He highlighted that irregular rainfall during El Niño particularly impacts Marathwada. Long gaps between rain spells stress crops, but protected irrigation can minimise damage. Therefore, increasing water conservation and storage capacity is essential.
The Chief Minister directed that projects under the Jalyukt Shivar and Galmukt Dharan-Galyukt Shivar (Silt-Free Dam-Silt-Rich Farm) schemes be completed urgently and on a large scale. He instructed the finance department to release funds immediately and urged priority for the repair of old water structures, as they provide high storage capacity at a lower cost. He also suggested forming a task force to monitor the quality of works under the “G Ram G” and to maximise its benefits. He emphasised that water planning should account not just for the current year but also for the following summer, stressing the need for strict water usage and storage.
To ensure water saving and supplementary measures, local task forces comprising district collectors, irrigation officials, and representatives of local self-government bodies will be established to ensure disciplined water usage and storage.
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