Eknath Shinde’s meeting with MPs cancelled, CMO cites busy schedule

A meeting of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with MPs from Maharashtra to discuss issues related to the state in the upcoming Union budget was cancelled on Wednesday because of his busy schedule. This is the second time in two weeks when a key meeting was cancelled at the last moment. Last Wednesday, the state cabinet meeting was cancelled after Shinde made an impromptu visit to Shirdi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flew back to Nagpur after election campaigning in Gujarat.

“The schedule was so heavy that the meeting had to be postponed. It will be held soon,” an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. Shinde on Wednesday morning attended an investors’ conclave on commercial coal mines auction and opportunities in the mining sector. Later, he had a meeting with officials from the central government’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

In the evening, the CM attended the fifth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena Medical Aid Centre and later a programme where he handed over appointment letters to candidates appointed through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

A query to Fadnavis on the cancellation of the meeting of MPs went unanswered.

Sources said messages to the MPs on the cancellation of the meeting were sent on Tuesday night. “We were informed at the last minute that the meeting will be rescheduled. This is an important meeting where issues related to the state are presented and it should have happened by cancelling other programmes,” an MP said.

As per norms, every CM holds a meeting with MPs from the state a month or two prior to the presentation of the Union Budget. The Parliament session is set to begin in the last week of January.