Watch | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s wife plays drums to welcome him home

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s wife, Lata Shinde, welcomed him by playing drums on his first visit to his hometown after taking over as the CM.

In a video shared by ANI, Lata was seen beating the drums along with other performers and Shiv Sena supporters on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Wife of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Lata Shinde, beat a drum to welcome him in Thane yesterday, 5th July. He was arriving at his home for the first time after becoming the CM of the state and received a warm welcome from his supporters. pic.twitter.com/0yzZUDJvtY — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Earlier, while addressing Shiv Sainiks in Thane, Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of the central government’s support. “Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his full support. They said I am good work for Hindutva,” the CM said.

“I am going to undertake a tour of the entire state and allot projects in every constituency. There will be a total transformation of the state. I do not exaggerate much, I do work and then speak,” Shinde added.

On Tuesday, Shinde and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took jibes at each other for the first time since the CM’s revolt in Shiv Sena. Thackeray called Shinde an auto driver “whose brakes failed as it was running too fast”. Hitting back, Shinde said that his was a government of common man and that “the speed of auto has left Mercedes behind”.