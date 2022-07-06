scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Must Read

Watch | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s wife plays drums to welcome him home

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, while addressing Shiv Sainiks in Thane said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of the central government's support.

By: Express Web Desk |
July 6, 2022 12:39:35 pm
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was welcomed by his wife and supporters in Thane. (ANI/Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s wife, Lata Shinde, welcomed him by playing drums on his first visit to his hometown after taking over as the CM.

In a video shared by ANI, Lata was seen beating the drums along with other performers and Shiv Sena supporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, while addressing Shiv Sainiks in Thane, Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of the central government’s support. “Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his full support. They said I am good work for Hindutva,” the CM said.

“I am going to undertake a tour of the entire state and allot projects in every constituency. There will be a total transformation of the state. I do not exaggerate much, I do work and then speak,” Shinde added.

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>

On Tuesday, Shinde and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took jibes at each other for the first time since the CM’s revolt in Shiv Sena. Thackeray called Shinde an auto driver “whose brakes failed as it was running too fast”. Hitting back, Shinde said that his was a government of common man and that “the speed of auto has left Mercedes behind”.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement