Eknath Shinde urges ADB to give financial aid for infra projects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday urged the Asian Development Bank to provide financial aid for infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, and also extend support to the development work undertaken by the government for the socio-economically backward communities. A delegation from the ADB, which has been touring the state, met Shinde on Monday.

After receiving assistance for the Mumbai Metro project, Shinde has also urged the ADB to provide assistance in Metro projects in Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik. The progress on a number of projects was reviewed during the meeting, and the CM has also stressed on getting aid for the Thane Metro, the Pune Ring Road, and the Nashik and Pune Metro projects, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. The ADB has helped the state in environment-friendly causes such as the conversion of 5,000 state-operated intercity buses to CNG and procurement of 5,150 e-buses for Maharashtra. “We have been working on converting the public transport system to green energy, and require support for this. It will help us in saving nature and curb pollution,” said state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after the meeting.

He also took to social media and said, “Various ongoing and in-pipeline projects were discussed during the meeting. Detailed presentations were given on project proposals in Maharashtra, and other such requirements. The presentations were made on various infra projects like that of the Nashik, Nagpur, and Pune Metro. Several projects on medical education, coastal protection, investment management programmes, and PWD were also discussed.”

Maharashtra has also sought support from the ADB for various irrigation projects, including the modernisation of old irrigation projects in Khadakwasla, Purna, Palkhed. “We have had a great partnership with the ADB for years now… We need your assistance more for farmers’ cause…,” said Fadnavis.

Shinde approaches US for technical support in projects

Shinde on Monday also appealed to the United States of America for technical cooperation for developmental projects in the sectors of agriculture, health, education, and energy.

The US consul for Mumbai, Mike Hankey, met Shinde on Monday. “The Maharashtra Chief Minister told Hankey that the state government has focused its attention on agriculture, education, health, information and technology, infrastructure, and employment generation. Several projects have been accelerated. Industrial investment is being boosted by the infrastructure in Maharashtra,” said the CMO.