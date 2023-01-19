scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Shinde, Uddhav likely to share stage on January 23

This will be the first time after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, resulting in Uddhav stepping down as the CM, that the two will be seen together in case they decide to attend the programme.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Nihar Thackeray — the son of Uddhav's elder brother Bindumadhav Thackeray — have also been invited for the programme, Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said. (Express Photo)
Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday said that all members of the Thackeray family have been invited for the unveiling of an oil portrait of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at the legislative building’s Central Hall on January 23.

“All central ministers from Maharashtra, state ministers, MLAs and MLCs, and all the members of the Thackeray family have been invited for the programme to be organised by the legislative office,” Narvekar told mediapersons.

“Apart from being the former chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray is also an MLC, and (his son) Aaditya an MLA. Both have been invited,” Narvekar added.
Further, people from the film, sports, and art industries have been invited.
Asked whether Uddhav has accepted the invitation, Narvekar said that the legislative secretary’s office is in the process of confirming the list of the final attendees.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Nihar Thackeray — the son of Uddhav’s elder brother Bindumadhav Thackeray — have also been invited for the programme, he added.

Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will unveil the portrait, Narvekar said. He added that four portraits of Bal Thackeray have been sought, and he will select the best one, which would be suitable for the Central Hall.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 03:39 IST
