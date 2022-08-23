Eknath Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Shiv Sena faction ‘traitors’

Under relentless attack by the Opposition by being called gaddar (traitors) for allegedly taking money to switch sides, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday warned that there is a limit to tolerate certain comments and said he too can bring out records of those slamming him and his faction. Reacting to his outburst, leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said Shinde’s comments are a threat to the Opposition.

Shinde, Tuesday, told the assembly, “We are here not to play politics but to help the people and bring about development. Even I have all your track records (Opposition) all. After all, I worked with you all. But I do not want to get into that. But there is a limit to tolerate comments,” said Shinde. He later added that it is not a threat. Shinde was replying to the discussion called by the Opposition under Rule 293 on issues concerning agriculture in the state, effect of the recent floods and required relief and aid.

Pawar, in his right to reply after Shinde’s speech, objected to the alleged use of threatening words by the CM. “If telling the opposition that you have all records is not a threat, then what else is?” he asked.

Shinde and his group of MLAs were visibly irritated from day 1 of the Monsoon session of the state legislature amid Opposition protests every morning. The slogans by the Opposition include ’50 khoke, ekdum ok’ (Rs 50 crore and everything is okay), ‘Tat vati, chalo Guwahati’ (Plate and bowel, let’s head to Guwahati). Some of the slogans also call the Shinde group traitors. The everyday protest and sloganeering seem to have hurt the rebels which resulted in Shinde’s outburst.

On Monday too, Shinde had targeted Nationalist congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde by referring to his personal matter where his alleged second wife Karuna Sharma had accused him of hiding their marriage. Hours later, the woman met Shinde and later termed it as a personal visit without any agenda. Pawar had objected to Shinde’s comments asking him to not bring personal matters into the political arena. Munde has been in the forefront of protests and sloganeering against the Shinde government.