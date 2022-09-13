scorecardresearch
CM Eknath Shinde stops convoy after spotting car ablaze on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway

In a video of the incident, Shinde is seen consoling the vehicle’s owner Vikrant Shinde. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and doused the blaze soon, said a fire department official.

In a video of the incident, CM Shinde is seen consoling the vehicle's owner Vikrant Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai to console the owner of a car which caught fire in Vile Parle (East) a little after midnight on Monday, officials said. Shinde also directed the police authorities to help the man.

No one was injured in the incident, officials said. Around 12.20 am, Shinde’s convoy was passing through the highway when he spotted a vehicle in flames. The chief minister then got down from his car and spoke with the vehicle’s owner.

In a video of the incident, Shinde is seen consoling the vehicle’s owner Vikrant Shinde. “Do not worry. Your life is more important. You can get a new car. Stay away from the vehicle,” the chief minister told him.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 12.25 am. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, said an official from the department.

At the time of the incident, the chief minister was returning home from the Mumbai airport after his visit to Aurangabad district.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:31:04 pm
