Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Eknath Shinde Sena faction gets nod to hold Dussehra rally at BKC ground

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority last week also rejected the application made by Uddhav Thackeray to hold the Dussehra rally at another nearby ground, saying it has been booked for another event already.

Both factions had applied to hold the rally at different plots at BKC. The Dussehra rally will be held on October 5.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction has received permission from the MMRDA to hold the Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex Grounds (BKC) grounds in Mumbai.

MMRDA chief S V R Srinivas confirmed the development and said they have granted permission to CM Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction for the Dussehra rally at BKC.

While the Shiv Sena camp led by Uddhav Thackeray is yet to receive permission to hold the Dussehra rally at any spot, this is likely to pave way for it to get a nod to hold the rally at Shivaji Park. Both factions had applied to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for permission and were vying for the venue for their rally. However, the BMC is yet to decide on its permission.

Last week, the BMC referred the case to its legal department for clarity, and has also sought information from the G/North ward, with jurisdiction over Shivaji Park, on how permissions for previous Dussehra rallies were given. The BMC is likely to reach a conclusion this week, a senior civic official told The Indian Express Sunday evening.

The Shiv Sena has been holding the Dussehra rally at the park or Shiv Tirth, as the party calls it, for years now. It is one of the most important events for the Sena as a political party since its foundation was laid in 1966. In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, the rally was organised virtually and it was held at the Shanmukhananda hall in Kings Circle in 2021.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 11:41:22 am
