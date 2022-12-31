Eknath Shinde says his govt will last full term, targets Uddhav

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday told the Legislative Assembly that the alliance of his Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and the BJP will complete its tenure and return to power in the next elections.

In his reply to the Opposition’s “last week resolution” in the Assembly, he also took swipes at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. “I have been attacked and targeted all these months. Do not mistake my silence for helplessness… I know all inside things,” he said.

“Someone had announced a reward to show a CM who did not step out of his house for two-and-a-half years. We changed the chief minister and government, and saved that money,” Shinde said in a jibe at Uddhav, who had faced criticism for operating from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He speaks of resigning as a member of the legislature but continues as MLC. At least honour the commitment you made in public,” Shinde said, referring to Thackeray’s announcement of quitting as MLC when he resigned as CM.

“(Shiv Sena founder and Uddhav’s father) Balasaheb Thackeray may not have given birth to me, but he has given us our ideology. It is up to people to decide who carries forward his legacy, those who carry it forward or those who sell it for the sake of power,” he further said.

Uddhav Thackeray “lost the right to touch” Bal Thackeray’s feet the day he joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form the MVA government, Shinde said.

“Now you should apologise to the people of Maharashtra and relieve yourself instead of berating me constantly,” Shinde said.

Shinde’s tirade came a day after Thackeray criticised him for visiting the Rashtirya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur. “I carry forward Balasaheb’s legacy, which is why I went to Reshimbagh (where RSS office is located) and not Govindbagh (NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in Baramati),” Shinde said.

“The Opposition has no right to preach how to honour national icons. We know how give respect to women and the icons of our state,” Shinde said referring to Opposition leaders’ past statements against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and V D Savarkar.

He also spoke about the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s house in Mumbai, arrest of journalists Rahul Kulkarni and Arnab Goswami, Union minister Narayan Rane, MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana during the MVA regime.

Talking about his government’s record in the last six months, Shinde mentioned that plans are afoot to build helipads in taluka places and develop facilities for night landing. He has approved industrial projects worth Rs 70,000 crore and irrigation projects worth Rs 18,000 crore which will bring 2.5 lakh hectares of land under irrigation, the CM said. Rice growers will be given bonus per hectare, he added.

Speaking after him, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said: “I have never seen in last 32 years that in the last week resolution, a CM has made a political statment. You are the chief minister of 13 crore people. Let your spokespersons comment outside the House on a person (Aaditya) who is your son’s age. The Assembly is meant to discuss and deliberate on policies and programs. I request you to leave the past behind.”