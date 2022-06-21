Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s revolt internal matter of Shiv Sena, says Sharad Pawar

After Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde led at least 12 MLAs to the BJP-ruled Gujarat Tuesday morning, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar termed it an “internal matter” of Shiv Sena and expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to find a solution to the political crisis faced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Pawar said that this is the third instance when someone has tried to destabilise the government and it may not succeed. “Looking at the situation, I think we will find out some solution,” said Pawar.

As for the current crisis in Sena, Pawar said: “This is the internal matter of Shiv Sena and not the internal matter of NCP.”

When asked if the rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde could be made the chief minister as he is learnt to have demanded, Pawar said: “There is an understanding between the three parties (Sena, NCP and Congress). Shiv Sena has the responsibility of the CM and the Sena leadership will decide. But, there is no need for change in leadership and we have faith in Uddhav ji’s leadership,” said Pawar.

Pawar also regretted the development where one candidate of the MVA alliance lost in the council elections that concluded yesterday and said, “We will talk with our allies why one of our candidates lost.”

He also said that there is no difference between the alliance partners and some cross-voting does happen in these elections.

When asked if he had spoken to Shinde or any of the rebel MLAs, Pawar said he did not know where they were staying and had not spoken to anyone.