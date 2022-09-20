Eknath Shinde reviews Coastal Road project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inspected the ongoing work on the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. This was Shinde’s first review of the Rs 12,000 crore project since he took charge as chief minister.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made a presentation to the chief minister regarding the progress of the construction work. Officials later said in a statement that 62 per cent of the coastal road work has been completed so far. For work on the twin tunnels, while 100 per cent work has been completed on one tunnel, 62 per cent tunnelling work has been completed so far on the other tunnel, BMC said.

“The chief minister tracked the project and BMC informed him that construction work is on track and will be completed within the deadline of November 2023,” a senior civic official said.