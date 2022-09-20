scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Eknath Shinde reviews Coastal Road project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made a presentation to the chief minister regarding the progress of the construction work.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inspected the ongoing work on the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. This was Shinde’s first review of the Rs 12,000 crore project since he took charge as chief minister.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made a presentation to the chief minister regarding the progress of the construction work. Officials later said in a statement that 62 per cent of the coastal road work has been completed so far. For work on the twin tunnels, while 100 per cent work has been completed on one tunnel, 62 per cent tunnelling work has been completed so far on the other tunnel, BMC said.

More from Mumbai

“The chief minister tracked the project and BMC informed him that construction work is on track and will be completed within the deadline of November 2023,” a senior civic official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 01:06:17 am
Next Story

Rivalry among Shiv Sena factions to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement