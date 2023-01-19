scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Eknath Shinde returns, says ‘signed MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore at WEF’

Shinde, who returned from Davos on Wednesday, said this investment will generate employment for more than one lakh people in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Davos. (File)
Eknath Shinde returns, says 'signed MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore at WEF'
CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore have been signed between Maharashtra and various companies at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in Switzerland.

Shinde, who returned from Davos on Wednesday, said this investment will generate employment for more than one lakh people in the state. “The MoUs will soon be reality. The large number of MoUs show that foreign and national investors have trust and faith in the state government,” said Shinde after his return to Mumbai. Maharashtra has huge potential for industrial development and the government will provide a red carpet welcome to potential investors. “I appeal to all to join and invest in Magnetic Maharashtra,” he said, adding that the MoUs have been signed in the fields of hi-tech infrastructure, renewable energy, e-vehicles, steel manufacturing and agro food-processing. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, both India and Maharashtra have left an impression in Davos, he said.

”Signing of MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore is a satisfactory and big achievement. The industrial policy, which envisages single-window clearance, capital subsidy and GST subsidy, will attract huge investment in the state and we will offer them special packages,” he said. The MoUs signed include projects worth Rs 54,276 crore in hi-tech and infrastructure sectors, which will create 4,300 jobs. Agreements worth Rs 32,414 crore were signed in IT and fintech sectors, which will generate employment for 8,700 people, while pacts worth Rs 46,000 crore were inked in renewable energy and e-vehicle sectors, and these will provide employment to 4,500 people. Investment commitments worth Rs 2,200 crore were signed in the steel manufacturing sector, which will provide jobs to 3,000 people, and pacts worth Rs 1,900 crore were made in agro and food-processing sector, which will facilitate job for 600 people.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 04:16 IST
