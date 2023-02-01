Eknath Shinde requests MPSC to delay new exam pattern until 2025; relief for students

MAHARASHTRA CHIEF Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday requested the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to delay its new examination pattern to 2025, finally surrendering to the months of protests by the students preparing for the exam.

“Applying the new pattern from this year would be unfair to the students preparing for the exam for the last few years. So, the students have requested to postpone the new pattern to 2025,” said Shinde.

The decision will provide relief to MPSC aspirants in the state, following the state government’s approval to the demand. Even though the students have not opposed the new exam pattern, they demanded a delay in its implementation.

Kiran Nimbhore, from the Students Rights Association, said, “Candidates have been demanding that the changes be implemented from 2025, since the day an announcement for the same was made. It would allow adequate time to the aspirants to prepare — considering the multiple years of preparation required for one attempt. We are glad that the government has decided to take the decision in favour of 95 per cent of the candidates.”

Apart from writing letters to the Commission, requesting to delay the implementation until 2025, the aspirants have also organised three protests, the latest being held in Pune on Tuesday. A statewide protest was held on January 13, and another one in Pune on December 13.

Mahesh Gharbude from Spardha Pariksha Samanvay Samiti — an association of MPSC aspirants in Pune — said, “Around 3,00,000 aspirants from Maharashtra will benefit because of this decision. It will give them adequate time to prepare as per the new pattern.”