Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange opposes Eknath Shinde’s rally; security stepped up

A day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil resumed his indefinite fast at Antarwali Sarati, a standoff emerged Sunday over Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s programme in Parbhani, with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav refusing to cancel the event despite Jarange’s warning.

The police have stepped up security in the city and the district superintendent of police visited Jadhav’s residence ahead of Shinde’s visit.

Shinde is scheduled to attend a farmer-youth interaction programme at the district sports complex. The programme has been organised by Jadhav, who joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in June along with five other MPs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

The programme is expected to see several local leaders and elected representatives joining the Shinde-led Sena. Thousands of people are expected to attend.

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Jarange, who began an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Saturday over demands related to Maratha reservation, has opposed the programme. He has demanded that Jadhav not hold the event in his constituency.

“The programme should not be held at all,” Jarange said, while attacking Jadhav over the decision to organise the event.

He also warned that the programme could create a difficult situation for Shinde. “Because of you, Eknath Shinde may have to stay here,” he said.

Jarange also said he had accepted Shinde’s challenge and would respond in Mumbai. “I accept Eknath Shinde’s challenge. We will respond to it in Mumbai,” he said. He added that the date for his next move would be announced on September 12.

Jadhav, however, has refused to cancel the programme. He said preparations had been underway for about 15 days and arrangements had already been made for the gathering.

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Jarange resumes fast

The dispute comes a day after Jarange resumed his indefinite fast at Antarwali Sarati. His main demands include implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette process and issuance of Kunbi certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Jarange ended his five-day protest in Mumbai in September 2025 after the state government accepted six of his eight demands. These included implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette process. The government later issued a resolution setting out a process for verifying historical Kunbi records and establishing genealogical links for applicants seeking certificates.

Jarange has since maintained that the process has not moved fast enough and has again taken up the issue through his latest agitation.

Jadhav’s presence alongside Shinde in Parbhani is also significant. He had remained with Uddhav Thackeray after the Shiv Sena split in 2022 and joined the Shinde-led Sena in June this year. The Sunday programme is his first major public event in the district with Shinde since the switch.

Several local leaders and elected representatives from the Thackeray-led Sena and other parties are expected to join the Shinde faction at the programme.

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Meanwhile, the police have made additional security arrangements in Parbhani ahead of Shinde’s visit. The SP visited Jadhav’s residence on Sunday as officials assessed the situation following Jarange’s warning.

The programme is scheduled to go ahead as planned, with the police keeping a close watch on the situation around the venue and other parts of the city.