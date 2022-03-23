Eknath Shinde: Panel to formulate policy to address issues faced by occupants of Mumbai buildings having part OC

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it will set up a committee to formulate a policy to address issues faced by occupants of Mumbai buildings that have received a partial occupancy certificate (part OC).

Minister for Urban Development Eknath Shinde said in the state Assembly that the government is also positive about launching an amnesty scheme for buildings that have not received occupancy certificates (OC). Shinde made the announcements after Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu, BJP’s Ashish Shelar and Yogesh Sagar as well as Congress’ Amin Patel highlighted how people were facing such problems even after paying the builders.

“The middle class in Mumbai is always troubled when it comes to housing. Their houses in slums are taken over for redevelopment and the developer returns the homes with a partial occupancy certificate. The developer, also at times, gets an OC for a few floors while selling the units on the other floors without an appropriate certificate. The middle class gets misled and spends its entire earnings on these properties. Justice must be given to such occupants,” said Shelar.

Acknowledging these issues, Shinde said, “We will take a positive decision within a month by setting up a committee to find a solution to this issue.”

The minister added that property tax is to be paid by the builder till the construction of a building is completed. “However, after the construction of the building, the developers often take part OC first. The municipal administration charges water and sewerage tax from the occupants of such part OC buildings, but those living in buildings that do not have OC are charged double water and sewerage tax… they also have to pay property tax at an increased rate. Therefore, people living in these houses have to face hardship,” Shinde said.

The minister said that buildings that have not met certain criteria are deprived of OC. “The number of such buildings in a metropolis like Mumbai is huge. Our department is positive about providing relief to them by launching an amnesty scheme through the BMC soon,” he added.