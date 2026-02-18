Eknath Shinde asks MRIDC to fast-track Elphinstone bridge work, target April completion

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde on Monday directed the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) to expedite dismantling and reconstruction of the railway portions of the Elphinstone bridge and complete the work by the end of April, setting a deadline that is significantly earlier than the agency’s projected September timeline.
MRIDC, also known as MahaRail, is responsible for rebuilding the railway span of the bridge, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing the non-railway portions through its contractor J Kumar. Piling work on the non-railway side has already begun and is on track, officials said.
However, a senior MMRDA official pointed to delays in the railway segment. “The deadline for getting the completely reconstructed bridge ready for traffic is September, so if the MRIDC finishes the railway portion in September, we will still have the work of joining it to the non-railway portions,” the official said. “It is because of MahaRail that the bridge will be delayed,” he said.
The railway portion involves dismantling the old structure and rebuilding it during limited night blocks coordinated with Western Railway and Central Railway. According to MMRDA officials, the work is running behind schedule due to coordination issues between MRIDC and the two railway zones.
An official from MahaRail rejected the claim, stating that securing night blocks requires extensive coordination, including availability of railway staff to manage overhead equipment wires and other technical operations. Managing dismantling of the entire bridge within routine nightly blocks has proved challenging, the official said.
MahaRail Managing Director Rajesh Jaiswal maintained that completing reconstruction of the railway portion by April would not be feasible under the current constraints.
MMRDA officials said further meetings will be held by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister with MahaRail to review progress and push for faster execution so that the overall bridge project is not delayed.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Afghanistan's T20 World Cup journey ended with losses to New Zealand and South Africa. Captain Rashid Khan regrets the missed chance and the tough "Group of Death" challenge. He stresses the importance of not underestimating any opponent, credits coach Jonathan Trott, and looks ahead to the 2027 50-over World Cup.