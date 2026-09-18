Eknath Shinde’s missing phone prompts late-night search on aircraft

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s return from a week-long London visit turned into a brief late-night search for his mobile phone after he realised that he had left it on a British Airways flight. The phone was found following a search on the flight.

Eknath Shinde’s flight landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a nine-hour return journey from London, the United Kingdom. Shiv Sena MLAs Prakash Surve, Murji Patel and Tukaram Kate, along with party workers, were at the airport to receive him. Television crews were also present.

Shinde spent considerable time accepting bouquets and speaking with television channels about the awards he had received during his London visit. He then left the airport and reached home. It was only after he reached his residence that he realised his phone was missing.