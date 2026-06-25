After row with journalists, Shinde says media should not be disrespected, asks MP Sanjay Dina Patil to apologise

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil came under fire on Thursday after he allegedly threatened television journalists during a media interaction in Mumbai, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ask him to apologise and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to warn that action would be taken against anyone issuing threats.

The controversy escalated further after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, demanding criminal action against Patil over his earlier alleged remarks that he would “throw bombs” at those protesting against him.

A video that surfaced on Thursday showed Patil losing his temper while responding to questions on the recent split in Shiv Sena (UBT) and the induction of six Lok Sabha MPs into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Journalists present at the spot said Patil answered a few questions before becoming agitated when asked about reports that his daughter, a corporator, continued to support Shiv Sena (UBT).

In the video, Patil is allegedly heard saying: “Record this and complain to the Commissioner. I have tolerated enough. There is a limit to everything. If you come again asking questions, I will beat you.”

The remarks drew strong criticism from journalists’ bodies and opposition parties.

Reacting to the incident, Shinde said he had spoken to Patil and made it clear that public representatives should not speak to journalists in such a manner.

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“I spoke to Sanjay Dina Patil. He told me he had no intention of insulting journalists or hurting their feelings. He said his relations with journalists have always been good,” Shinde said.

He added that he had advised Patil to express regret if he had used inappropriate language.

“I clearly told him that no public representative should speak against journalists in this manner. If any wrong words have been spoken, then you should speak to the media and express regret,” Shinde said.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, Patil told him he had reacted in anger because of allegations made against him and his family over the past few days.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also responded to the row, saying the police would take appropriate action against anyone making threats.

“No one should be intimidated by threats. Such conduct will not be tolerated,” Fadnavis said.

In his letter to Commissioner Bharti, Raut alleged that Patil’s remarks amounted to criminal intimidation and reflected a “terrorist mindset”. Referring to Patil’s alleged statement that he would “throw bombs” at protesters, Raut urged the police to register a case and investigate whether the MP had access to explosives. He also sought the involvement of the Anti-Terrorism Squad if required.

Raut said the six MPs who crossed over from Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Shinde camp had sparked public anger across Maharashtra and that citizens had every constitutional right to protest against elected representatives they believed had betrayed the mandate.

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The latest controversy follows Patil’s remarks earlier this week after joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Responding to Raut’s “Operation Tudva” call against the defectors, Patil had said that when his father, former Congress MLA Dina Patil, was attacked, “five people were killed”, though he did not elaborate.

The Mumbai Press Club condemned Patil’s alleged threat to journalists, calling it an attack on press freedom, and demanded an unconditional apology from the MP.

Patil is among the six Lok Sabha MPs who recently quit Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, setting off a fresh political battle between the two rival Sena factions.