Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Eknath Shinde launches CIDCO’s apartment scheme for EWS

Apartments under the scheme have been made available at Bamandongari, Kharkopar East 2A, Kharkopar East 2B, and Kharkopar East P3 in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File)

ON THE occasion of Diwali, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme of 7,849 apartments for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Apartments under the scheme have been made available at Bamandongari, Kharkopar East 2A, Kharkopar East 2B, and Kharkopar East P3 in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai.

Online registration for applications for this scheme will start on Tuesday, October 25. Computerized draw for the scheme will be held on January 19, 2023. The website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com has been made available for online registration, and payments, etc.

CIDCO V-C and MD Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, “With ambitious projects like CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Airport, the Ulwe node will gain massive importance…this is the opportunity to own a house in the well-connected node.”

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 07:13:34 am
