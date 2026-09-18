Eknath Shinde leaves iPhone on London-Mumbai flight, recovered in an hour

According to the report, Eknath Shinde regularly uses an iPhone for video calls and sometimes hands the device to his personal assistant during meetings. (File photo)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly left his iPhone on a British Airways flight while returning to Mumbai from London, prompting a late-night search at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

According to a Jansatta report, the flight landed in Mumbai at around 2 am after Shinde’s week-long London visit. He reportedly reached home before realising at around 3 am that his iPhone was missing. His team then alerted the police, who contacted the airline’s security personnel.

The phone was reportedly located inside the aircraft and returned to Shinde at around 4 am — roughly an hour after the search began.

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Shinde had travelled to London on September 5 with close associates and spent about a week in the UK. During the visit, he attended several events and reportedly received three honours. His itinerary also included a meeting with cricketer Virat Kohli and a visit to the memorial at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s former residence.