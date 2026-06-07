Eknath Shinde invitation row: Sena minister to raise issue in Cabinet, Opposition alleges bid to sideline deputy CM

The controversy over Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allegedly not being invited to the unveiling of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bust at Navi Mumbai International Airport escalated on Sunday, with state minister Sanjay Shirsat saying he would raise the issue in the Cabinet and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve claiming the episode showed that Shinde was being sidelined within the ruling Mahayuti.

The 12-foot bronze bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Terminal 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport was unveiled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. The event was attended by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, MLAs Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi, former MP Ramsheth Thakur, and senior officials.

Reports said the invitation for the event carried only the chief minister’s name and did not mention either of the two deputy chief ministers. The controversy, however, centred on Shinde after leaders of the Shinde-led Sena questioned why the deputy chief minister, who is also the guardian minister of Thane district, was allegedly not invited to a high-profile event held in Navi Mumbai.

The issue has gained political significance because it comes against the backdrop of continuing rivalry between the Shinde-led Sena and BJP leader Ganesh Naik in the Navi Mumbai region, despite both being partners in the ruling Mahayuti.

Reacting to the controversy, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat alleged that officials may have acted under political pressure and warned them against stepping into politics.

“If some officials are acting under the pressure of political leaders, they should restrict themselves to their official duties. They should not enter politics. If officials try to become politicians, action can be taken against them as well,” Shirsat said.

He said he would raise the matter before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

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Targeting the ruling alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the episode reflected the treatment being meted out to Shinde within the Mahayuti.

“Navi Mumbai falls in Thane district, and Eknath Shinde is the guardian minister of the district. If he is not invited to a program in his own district, it is clear which direction the politics is heading. It shows that they do not want Eknath Shinde,” Danve told reporters.

Taking a swipe at Shinde, Danve said, “What will he do by getting upset? He may remain upset for a day or two or go back to his village. Beyond that, what can he do?”

Danve also claimed that dissatisfaction within the Mahayuti was growing.

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“There is widespread dissatisfaction in the alliance. They cannot get along with each other, but they cannot do without each other. Both sides are trying to undermine each other,” he said.

Shinde, however, downplayed the allegations and said, “The Opposition is unnecessarily politicising non-existent issues, since they do not have any issues to raise.”