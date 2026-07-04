Eknath Shinde hospitalised with high fever, throat infection; undergoing treatment

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was admitted to a private hospital in Thane on Friday after he developed a high fever and throat infection.

According to preliminary information, Eknath Shinde’s symptoms worsened while the legislative proceedings were underway.

“Keeping him at home would mean that people will continue visiting, and he wouldn’t get the necessary rest. As a result, the family decided to keep him at a private hospital to ensure he gets rest,” said a Shiv Sena leader.

Meanwhile, a program for the induction of Shubhangi Patil, a former functionary of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), into the party that was scheduled to take place in Thane on Friday afternoon had to be cancelled owing to Eknath Shinde’s ill health.