Eknath Shinde hails High Court decision; conspiracy, pressure politics: Uddhav Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday hailed the decision of the Delhi High Court to dismiss former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s plea against the interim order of the Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing any claim to the “Shiv Sena” party name and the “bow and arrow” symbol.

While dismissing the plea, the Delhi HC said that the EC has a right to decide on the matter as it directed the poll panel to do so in “expeditious manner”.

“We welcome the decision of the court and thank them. We have presented all the necessary documents that we were supposed to (before the court) as per the democratic system. We welcome the decision,” Shinde said.

The Sena led by Thackeray, however, called it a “conspiracy” to keep the party engaged in the court battle and alleged that a kind of “pressure politics” was being played out in the country.

Stating that the EC should take the decision in an unbiased manner, Uddhav Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who was released on bail last week, said: “It is our right to approach the HC and Supreme Court and plead for justice. So, we are trying. But we know what kind of pressure politics is being played out in our country. But, we will again approach the EC. The HC has only said that the EC has the right to take decision on it. The Supreme Court had also said the same thing.”

Raut further said, “The point is, our party symbol and name was frozen on the ground that the breakaway faction (Shinde) wants to contest Andheri east bypoll, but they did not contest the election. Still our bow and arrow (symbol) has been frozen. We had approached the court against this.”

Meanwhile, the EC on Tuesday wrote a letter to both the sides of Sena, instructing them to submit the documents in prescribed format before November 23.