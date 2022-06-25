Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs name faction ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, leading a revolt against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has decided to name his faction “Shiv Sena Balasaheb”, rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar told news agency ANI on Saturday.

This came after Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker rejected the no-confidence motion moved by Eknath Shinde camp. Though 33 rebel MLAs had signed the non-confidence motion, none of the MLAs submitted it to the Deputy Speaker’s office.

Maharashtra Political Crisis | Follow Live Updates

During the day, Shiv Sena workers in Pune also ransacked the office of legislator Tanaji Sawant, who is among the rebel MLAs currently camping in Guwahati. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied claims made by Eknath Shinde that the protection of the rebel MLAs has been withdrawn. “There have been on orders issues either by the CM or the Home Ministry to withdraw the security of any MLA. Allegations being levelled to this effect are mischievous and false,” Patil said.

On Saturday afternoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrived at the Sena Bhavan in Mumbai for the party’s National Executive meeting. On the other hand, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and a number of other BJP leaders arrived at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s residence in Mumbai.

Senior leader Sanjay Raut said, “The party is very big and cannot be hijacked with such ease. It’s been made with our blood. Several people made enormous sacrifices to make Shiv Sena. No one can break it with money.”

With inputs from agencies.