Eknath Shinde faction supporters used yet-to-be-opened Samruddhi Expressway, alleges Congress MLA

Members of Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction Wednesday used the yet-to-be-opened Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, alleged opposition party leaders.

Congress MLA from Jalana Kailash Gorantyal said that around 100 vehicles of rebel Sena leader Arjun Khotkar’s supporters used the expressway.

“I have received the information from our people. The Shinde group’s fleet comprising 100 vehicles used the expressway and it passed through his house,” Gorantyal told the media. He asked how come the expressway, which is still not open to the common people, is being used by the Shinde faction supporters.

“A video, shot through a drone, has emerged of Khotkar and his supporters travelling in hundreds of cars on Samruddhi Expressway. Cars with saffron flags were seen in the visuals,” said a source.

Thousands of supporters of the two factions of the Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena have been coming to Mumbai from across the state for their respective Dussehra rallies.

Meanwhile, a few vehicles, allegedly belonging to Shinde faction supporters, met with an accident on the Samruddhi Expressway between Aurangabad-Daulatabad in Marathwada. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Samruddhi Expressway, which will cover the 701-km distance between Mumbai and Nagpur, is touted to be the fastest expressway in the country. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is executing the construction work at an estimated cost of Rs 55,000 crore.