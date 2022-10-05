scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Eknath Shinde faction supporters used yet-to-be-opened Samruddhi Expressway, alleges Congress MLA

Congress MLA from Jalana Kailash Gorantyal asked how come the expressway, which is still not open to the common people, is being used by the Shinde faction supporters.

"A video, shot through a drone, has emerged of Khotkar and his supporters travelling in hundreds of cars on Samruddhi Expressway. Cars with saffron flags were seen in the visuals," said a source. (File)

Members of Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction Wednesday used the yet-to-be-opened Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, alleged opposition party leaders.

Congress MLA from Jalana Kailash Gorantyal said that around 100 vehicles of rebel Sena leader Arjun Khotkar’s supporters used the expressway.

“I have received the information from our people. The Shinde group’s fleet comprising 100 vehicles used the expressway and it passed through his house,” Gorantyal told the media. He asked how come the expressway, which is still not open to the common people, is being used by the Shinde faction supporters.

“A video, shot through a drone, has emerged of Khotkar and his supporters travelling in hundreds of cars on Samruddhi Expressway. Cars with saffron flags were seen in the visuals,” said a source.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

Thousands of supporters of the two factions of the Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena have been coming to Mumbai from across the state for their respective Dussehra rallies.

Meanwhile, a few vehicles, allegedly belonging to Shinde faction supporters, met with an accident on the Samruddhi Expressway between Aurangabad-Daulatabad in Marathwada. No casualties or injuries were reported.

More from Mumbai

The Samruddhi Expressway, which will cover the 701-km distance between Mumbai and Nagpur, is touted to be the fastest expressway in the country. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is executing the construction work at an estimated cost of Rs 55,000 crore.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 02:28:02 pm
Next Story

For lunch, try this ‘very different take on a simple raita’ (recipe inside)

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement