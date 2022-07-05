Will support Droupadi Murmu’s bid for President post: Eknath Shinde faction spokesperson

MLA Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, announced on Tuesday that the grouping would support and campaign for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential polls. Kesarkar appealed to all party MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra to vote for Murmu.

“A meeting was held with senior BJP leaders, including Piyush Goyal, and the Shinde faction on Monday evening during which it was decided to extend support to Murmu for Presidential candidate and start a campaign for it. Murmu will also be coming to Mumbai in a couple of days for campaigning and, hence, on behalf of Chief Minister Eknath Ji Shinde, I am appealing to all the party MLAs and MPs of Maharashtra to come together and support her in the upcoming Presidential election,” Kesarkar said.

“Earlier, all political parties had come together for Pratibha Tai Patil to make her the President. Late Balasaheb (Thackeray) had also extended her all the support. Now also we should follow the tradition to elect Murmu as president the way we did for Patil who belongs to Maharashtra and went on to become the first female President of the country,” Kesarkar said. Pointing out that Murmu would be the first tribal woman to become the President of India, Kesarkar said everyone should vote for her and send out the message that the country, and Maharashtra, care for the tribal community.

During the press conference, Kesarkar also took a dig at MLA and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for his statement that the state would soon witness a mid-term election. “There is no possibility of mid-term elections but if they wish to face it, then they can have midterm elections of the 15 Sena MLAs who are disobeying the whip issued by the party chief whip (Bharat Gogawale). We do not want to disqualify anyone but if they keep disobeying the whip then it’s our responsibility to bring discipline in them,” Kesarkar said.

On Monday, Shiv Sena President and former CM Uddhav Thackeray had also said that midterm elections were sure to happen in the coming days.

When asked why Aaditya was not issued notice while disqualification notices were handed out to Shiv Sena MLAs, Kesarkar said that “Aaditya is our leader”, adding they will do whatever they can to save the leader.

“He has been elected for the first time and directly became the minister. But, he is new in the Assembly and doesn’t know many things. To save our leader, we will say that he is new and doesn’t know anything and hence, we are not taking any action against him,” Kesarkar said.