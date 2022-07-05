scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Will support Droupadi Murmu’s bid for President post: Eknath Shinde faction spokesperson

During the press conference, Deepak Kesarkar also took a dig at MLA and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for his statement that the state would soon witness a mid-term election.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
July 5, 2022 10:44:35 pm
droupadi murmuNDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (PTI)

MLA Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, announced on Tuesday that the grouping would support and campaign for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential polls. Kesarkar appealed to all party MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra to vote for Murmu.

“A meeting was held with senior BJP leaders, including Piyush Goyal, and the Shinde faction on Monday evening during which it was decided to extend support to Murmu for Presidential candidate and start a campaign for it. Murmu will also be coming to Mumbai in a couple of days for campaigning and, hence, on behalf of Chief Minister Eknath Ji Shinde, I am appealing to all the party MLAs and MPs of Maharashtra to come together and support her in the upcoming Presidential election,” Kesarkar said.

“Earlier, all political parties had come together for Pratibha Tai Patil to make her the President. Late Balasaheb (Thackeray) had also extended her all the support. Now also we should follow the tradition to elect Murmu as president the way we did for Patil who belongs to Maharashtra and went on to become the first female President of the country,” Kesarkar said. Pointing out that Murmu would be the first tribal woman to become the President of India, Kesarkar said everyone should vote for her and send out the message that the country, and Maharashtra, care for the tribal community.

During the press conference, Kesarkar also took a dig at MLA and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for his statement that the state would soon witness a mid-term election. “There is no possibility of mid-term elections but if they wish to face it, then they can have midterm elections of the 15 Sena MLAs who are disobeying the whip issued by the party chief whip (Bharat Gogawale). We do not want to disqualify anyone but if they keep disobeying the whip then it’s our responsibility to bring discipline in them,” Kesarkar said.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...
As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a ch...Premium
As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a ch...
Making sense of Assam floods: Why rivers turned violent in the 20th centu...Premium
Making sense of Assam floods: Why rivers turned violent in the 20th centu...
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will win over 100 seats if mid-term polls are held in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

On Monday, Shiv Sena President and former CM Uddhav Thackeray had also said that midterm elections were sure to happen in the coming days.

When asked why Aaditya was not issued notice while disqualification notices were handed out to Shiv Sena MLAs, Kesarkar said that “Aaditya is our leader”, adding they will do whatever they can to save the leader.

More from Mumbai

“He has been elected for the first time and directly became the minister. But, he is new in the Assembly and doesn’t know many things. To save our leader, we will say that he is new and doesn’t know anything and hence, we are not taking any action against him,” Kesarkar said.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement