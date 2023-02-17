Eknath Shinde faction recognised as real Shiv Sena, gets ‘bow & arrow’ poll symbol

In a setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the Election Commission Friday ordered that the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena will retain the official name and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the party.

The poll body also announced that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena will retain the interim party name Shiv Sena UBT and the poll symbol flaming torch.

Election Commission decides the dispute between the two factions of the Shiv Sena in favour of the Eknath Shinde group, gives it the use of the Shiv Sena name and symbol. @IndianExpress — Damini Nath (@DaminiNath) February 17, 2023

In its 78-page order, the EC observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena was “undemocratic”. “It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence,” it said.

The EC also said that the Constitutions of political parties “ought to provide for free, fair and transparent elections to the posts of office bearers and a further free and fair procedure for the resolution of internal disputes”.

Read in Political Pulse | How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol

The order comes ahead of the February 26 by-polls in two Maharashtra Assembly seats – Kasba Peth and Chinchwad. This decision is a major victory for the Shinde camp and a great setback for the Thackeray faction.

The poll body allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the “flaming torch” poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state.

After the Election Commission’s order, members of the Eknath Shinde camp celebrate in Tembhinaka on Friday (Express/Deepak Joshi) After the Election Commission’s order, members of the Eknath Shinde camp celebrate in Tembhinaka on Friday (Express/Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the decision is seen as a victory of “Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology.” He said, “The truth has emerged victorious today. This is the victory of democracy. This country runs on a constitution. We formed the government as per the law and constitution. This is the victory of majority. This is the victory of thoughts of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray”.

Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have been saying from day one that Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena is true Sena. Shiv Sena is a party of ideology and not of family. This has been proven now”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, expressing the disappointment of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, MP Sanjay Raut said that they would challenge the decision in the court. “We will go to the people’s court now. We will fight the legal battle as well. We will raise the real Shiv Sena from the ground yet again,” he said.

निवडणूक आयोगाने सत्य आणि न्यायचे धिंडवडे काढले.

चाळीस बाजार बुणगे बाळासाहेबांच्या शिवसेनेवर दावा सांगतात आणि निवडणूक आयोग त्यास मान्यता देते.ही पटकथा आधीच लिहून तयार होती.

देश हुकूशाहीकडे निघाला आहे. निकाल आमच्या बाजूनेच लागेल असे गद्दार सांगत होतेच.खोके चमत्कार झाला! लढत राहू. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 17, 2023

NCP leader Supriya Sule said, “We are shocked about the decision by an autonomous body like Election Commission. It was well known that Balasaheb Thackeray appointed Uddhav Thackeray as his heir”.

Both sides have been at loggerheads with each other to be recognised as the ‘real Shiv Sena’. After launching a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in June last year, Shinde had staked a claim on the party and approached EC with a plea to acknowledge its factions as real Shiv Sena and allot it party’s poll symbol.

The EC, in October last year, had frozen the symbol and party name and had allotted new interim names and symbols to both factions, asking them to submit details of the support they had from the cadre and elected representatives of the party and organisational wing.