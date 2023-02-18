Here’s why Eknath Shinde faction won’t be able to stake claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan

Will the Eknath Shinde faction now stake claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan, now that the Election Commission of India has allotted the party name and the bow and arrow symbol to it? While this question has been doing the rounds, records show that this won’t be possible for the Shinde faction.

The Sena Bhavan in Mumbai’s Dadar is owned by the Shivai trust which is controlled by the Thackeray family and is not on the name of the party. Earlier too Uddhav Thackeray had said the Shinde faction has no chance to stake claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan.

The Shiv Sena Bhavan was established in 1974, almost eight years after the Sena was founded by Bal Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the Shinde faction, which will now be known as the real Shiv Sena, also clarified that they will not stake claim over Sena Bhavan.

A Shinde faction leader said, “There are legalities when it comes to staking claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan and the Shiv Sena shakhas. The bhavan is owned by the trust and not the party so we will not be staking claim on it. However, the shakhas are owned by different people — while a few shakhas are on the party’s name, few others on Sena leaders’ names. All these factors will be considered before making any move.”

Deepak Kesarkar, a minister and the spokesperson of the Shinde faction, said “we do not want to trouble anyone” when asked about the possibility of the Shinde faction staking claim on Sena Bhavan.