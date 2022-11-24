Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis out of Mumbai, state Cabinet meeting cancelled

The state cabinet meeting on Wednesday was postponed after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made an impromptu visit to Shirdi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis landed in Nagpur after his election campaigning in Gujarat.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chief Secretary’s office conveyed to departments about the cancellation of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Shinde travelled to Shirdi along with his family and a cabinet minister to offer prayers at the Sai Baba temple. As per his original schedule, he was to attend a meeting of the ex-servicemen corporation, farmers’ issue about the gas pipeline at Nagothane and Pen Urban Bank depositors.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, who was campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Tuesday, travelled directly to Nagpur and scheduled programmes there on Wednesday.

The Opposition claimed that the state administration is being run as per the political convenience of Gujarat BJP. “The cabinet meeting was cancelled as Fadnavis had to campaign in Gujarat. The government is in a mess. The cabinet expansion is not happening and ministers are not only overburdened but it is leading to chaos in the administration,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Manisha Kayande.