scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis address joint session of BJP, Shiv Sena faction

The meeting was attended by 106 BJP MLAs, and 50 from the Shinde faction comprising 39 Sena rebels and 11 from small parties and Independents.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 3, 2022 1:45:22 am
Meeting ahead of Maharashtra assembly special sessionMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and rebel MLAs during first Joint Meeting of Shivsena and BJP at a hotel in Mumbai. (PTI)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday addressed a joint meeting of the BJP and rebel Sena faction legislators ahead of the crucial Speaker’s elections on Sunday. While BJP has fielded Rahul Narwekar as its candidate for the election, Shiv Sena has fielded Rajan Salvi.

Addressing the legislators, Shinde asserted that the whip of state legislative leader Bharat Gogawale, who is a part of his group, will be applicable to members of his faction, and not that of Shiv Sena’s which has been reduced to a minority.

The CM said, “We have 170+ members.” He said that Sena MLAS had faced injustice [during MVA tenure] and NCP MLAs got the maximum funds and that this won’t happen anymore.

Fadnavis assured the legislators, “The new alliance between BJP and Shinde will work for the welfare of Maharashtra.” He termed Shinde’s group as real sainiks who have upheld the torch of Hindutva.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEMPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEM
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
More Premium Stories >>

The meeting was attended by 106 BJP MLAs, and 50 from the Shinde faction comprising 39 Sena rebels and 11 from small parties and Independents. Both BJP and Shinde faction issued whip to their respective members.

Meanwhile, Shinde himself went all the way to Goa to bring rebel 50 MLAs back on Saturday.

More from Mumbai

The MLAs travelled in a special chartered flight. Later, they were ferried to Taj President at Colaba in a luxury bus amid heavy police presence. Despite threats issued by Shiv Sainiks last week, the Shinde faction faced no challenge on Saturday.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement