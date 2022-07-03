Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis address joint session of BJP, Shiv Sena faction

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday addressed a joint meeting of the BJP and rebel Sena faction legislators ahead of the crucial Speaker’s elections on Sunday. While BJP has fielded Rahul Narwekar as its candidate for the election, Shiv Sena has fielded Rajan Salvi.

Addressing the legislators, Shinde asserted that the whip of state legislative leader Bharat Gogawale, who is a part of his group, will be applicable to members of his faction, and not that of Shiv Sena’s which has been reduced to a minority.

The CM said, “We have 170+ members.” He said that Sena MLAS had faced injustice [during MVA tenure] and NCP MLAs got the maximum funds and that this won’t happen anymore.

Fadnavis assured the legislators, “The new alliance between BJP and Shinde will work for the welfare of Maharashtra.” He termed Shinde’s group as real sainiks who have upheld the torch of Hindutva.

The meeting was attended by 106 BJP MLAs, and 50 from the Shinde faction comprising 39 Sena rebels and 11 from small parties and Independents. Both BJP and Shinde faction issued whip to their respective members.

Meanwhile, Shinde himself went all the way to Goa to bring rebel 50 MLAs back on Saturday.

The MLAs travelled in a special chartered flight. Later, they were ferried to Taj President at Colaba in a luxury bus amid heavy police presence. Despite threats issued by Shiv Sainiks last week, the Shinde faction faced no challenge on Saturday.