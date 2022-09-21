scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Eknath Shinde and three cabinet colleagues to visit Delhi today; ‘big announcement likely’, says minister

When asked about details, a Maharashtra minister said the announcement will be made exactly at a time when the Shiv Sena's rally at Goregaon will take place. The minister refused to divulge more details.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will also be accompanied by Magathane MLA Prakash Surve and likely few other MLAs. (PTI. File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with three ministers, including Industries Minister Uday Samant, Ports Minister Dadaji Bhuse, and Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumare, will be visiting Delhi Wednesday evening.

Shinde will also be accompanied by Magathane MLA Prakash Surve. Few other MLAs may join him later in the evening. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was earlier speculated to be accompanying him is unlikely to travel to Delhi as per his official schedule.

On Wednesday evening, the Maharashtra delegation will meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding work on highways in Maharashtra.

According to sources within the Shinde camp, Samant has been asked to stay in Delhi and a few developments regarding Maharashtra’s politics may take place at night. “There is likely to be a big announcement from Delhi today evening,” said a senior Maharashtra minister.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

When asked about details, the minister said the announcement will be made exactly at a time when the Shiv Sena’s rally at Goregaon will take place. The minister refused to divulge more details.

Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing Sena workers at Nesco ground in Goregaon in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government has been under criticism for losing the Rs 1.54 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project to Gujarat. Since then, Shinde has said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Centre has promised an even bigger project to Maharashtra.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The visit to Delhi is also said to be regarding industrial projects in Maharashtra.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 12:06:11 pm
Next Story

How the Tata Group’s airline merger plan will unfold

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement