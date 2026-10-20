‘Every Shiv Sainik wants Shinde as CM again’: Sena ministers go public on 2029 plan

Nearly two years after Devendra Fadnavis became Maharashtra’s chief minister, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena continues to harbour hopes of seeing their leader return to the chair, with the party now considering increasing its numbers by 2029, when the next Assembly election is scheduled.

As more party leaders publicly expressed their desire to see Eknath Shinde return to the top post, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday, October 20, said the Shiv Sena would seek to increase its strength in the next Assembly elections to make Eknath Shinde the chief minister again.

“Every Shiv Sainik wants Eknath Shinde to become Chief Minister again. Anand Paranjpe, ordinary Shiv Sainiks and I share this feeling. But we have to consider the numbers. Since we do not have the numbers today, Shinde is the Deputy Chief Minister. We will increase our strength in the next Assembly elections and make him Chief Minister again,” Sarnaik said.