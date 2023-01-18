scorecardresearch
Eknath Shinde camp’s affidavits to EC forged, fabricated: Sena (UBT) writes to Election Commission

The EC is hearing a dispute between two factions of Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackerey and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, over which is the real Shiv Sena and has the right over the party's poll symbol – the bow and arrow.

In its written submission to the Election Commission of India (ECI), earlier this month, Uddhav Thackeray–led Shiv Sena has alleged that the Shiv Sena rival faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has filed a large number of forged and fabricated affidavits of support to the EC in a bid to prove support of the majority.

“This Hon’ble Commission ought not to rely upon the affidavits of support and the minutes of meetings filed by the petitioner (Shinde Faction). It is submitted that the respondent (Thackeray faction) has reliably learnt that a large number of forged and fabricated affidavits of support have been filed by the petitioner,” the written submission made by Thackeray–led Sena states.

It further also alleges in the submission that the residential addresses of MPs Rahul Shewale and Hemant Godse are the same in the affidavits, and that of 39 affidavits of the Shinde faction MLAs, two affidavits have been filed by the same person – Deeepak Kesarkar– currently a minister in Maharashtra.

The EC is hearing a dispute between two factions of Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackerey and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, over which is the real Shiv Sena and has the right over the party’s poll symbol – the bow and arrow. After launching a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena in June last year, Shinde had staked a claim on the party and approached EC with a plea to acknowledge its factions as real Shiv Sena and allot it party’s poll symbol.

The EC, in October last year, had frozen the symbol and party name and had allotted new interim names and symbols to both factions, asking them to submit details of support they had from the cadre and elected representatives of the party and organisational wing.

Both factions have submitted the required documents. The Shinde faction, in its written submission with the EC, has claimed the support of over 12 lakh party members and office-bearers, while Thackeray-led Sena has claimed it has the support of over 23 lakh party members, elected representatives, officer-bearers and other national executive members.

The Sena (UBT) has also raised questions about the authenticity of the Shinde faction’s claim as well as the documents of support it has submitted to the EC.

