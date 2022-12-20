Irregularities in medicine procurement by BMC will be investigated: CM Eknath Shinde

In yet another attempt to target the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, which has been ruling BMC for over two decades, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Tuesday allegations of misappropriations in the procurement of medicines in the past by the civic body and delay in the dispersal of medicines will be investigated.

The government will also decide on running the Seven Hills Hospital by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation based on the ongoing National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) case, Shinde said in the Assembly.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, through a starred question, had raised the issue of lack of facilities in the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar General Municipal Hospital, Kandivali, Mumbai. Shelar also questioned if the vacant posts in the hospital will be filled immediately and whether the procurement of wrong medicines and delay in medicine will be investigated.

Shinde in his reply announced that an inquiry will be set up in the procurement of medicines and also assured that the vacant posts will also be filled immediately. Shinde said 5,000 sanitation workers and 5,500 ASHA workers will be recruited.

Replying to another query, Shinde said that a separate meeting will be convened to discuss various issues in the hospital.

During the discussion, Shelar also demanded that the Seven Hills Hospital in the western suburbs must be taken over by the BMC.

“The issue of Seven Hills is presently pending in NCLT. Whether it will be run by the BMC or not will be decided after the result from NCLT,” said Shinde.

Senior BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had demanded a separate meeting to discuss various issues in the hospital which was also accepted by the chief minister.