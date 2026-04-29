Carry out bamboo plantations at Kanjurmarg as odour control measure: Eknath Shinde to BMC

Shinde directed that the authorities should carry out bamboo plantations extensively at the spot. (Image: @mieknathshinde/X)

Days after the Bombay High Court (HC) flagged pollution emanating from Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg dumping ground, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds state urban development portfolio, directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately implement odour control measures at the site.

Shinde directed that the authorities should carry out bamboo plantations extensively at the spot.

“Bamboo plantation should be carried out extensively at the site and a bamboo forest should be created over there, so that the odour from the landfill can’t travel long distances affecting the residents living around the landfill,” a statement from the state government read.