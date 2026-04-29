Carry out bamboo plantations at Kanjurmarg as odour control measure: Eknath Shinde to BMC

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Days after the Bombay High Court (HC) flagged pollution emanating from Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg dumping ground, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds state urban development portfolio, directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately implement odour control measures at the site.
Shinde directed that the authorities should carry out bamboo plantations extensively at the spot.
“Bamboo plantation should be carried out extensively at the site and a bamboo forest should be created over there, so that the odour from the landfill can’t travel long distances affecting the residents living around the landfill,” a statement from the state government read.
The UDD ministry also directed that bio-enzymes should be sprayed at the spot to ensure odour control alongside implementation of a landfill gas management system. The ministry also directed the civic authorities to carry out mist spraying at the venue regularly.
The state government’s move came a day after the BMC deployed site supervisor as well as monitoring vans from its Khar lab to assess gases and odour at the city’s largest active dumping ground at Kanjurmarg. Operationalised on Tuesday, the monitoring was aimed towards measuring PM10, PM2.5, CO, SO2, NOx including NO, NO2, NOx as well as NH3 and O3.
Earlier on April 25, the HC judges visited the Kanjurmarg dumping site after the bench on April 24 had pulled up the Maharashtra government and the BMC for “extremely casual approach” towards waste management at the ground.
The impetus to Kanjurmarg ground’s monitoring also comes days after a new study released by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found Kanjurmarg landfill in Mumbai amongst world’s top 25 methane emitting waste disposal sites. Operationalised in February 2011, the Kanjurmarg landfill is the city’s largest dump ground which caters to 6,000 metric tonnes of solid waste in Mumbai daily.
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