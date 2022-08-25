Shinde says ‘didn’t betray Balasaheb’s ideology’, Aaditya seeks polls to ‘let people decide our fate’

\Attacking Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Sena rebel and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that he was not the traitor but instead, he parted ways with those who betrayed the Hindutva ideology of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Replying to the Opposition, which has been describing him and the other rebel MLAs as traitors, Shinde claimed that the people of Maharashtra have accepted his move. Speaking in the Assembly, the CM defended his revolt against the Sena leadership in June, which brought down the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and asserted his act was neither unconstitutional nor illegal.

Replying to the discussion on a resolution brought by the Opposition on various issues facing the state on the last day of the Monsoon Session, Shinde told the Sena MLAs from the Thackeray faction, “You call us traitors. But we have not betrayed the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. He always told us that he would never ally with Congress and NCP and ‘if I had to, I would (dissolve) the party’. We did not betray our original ideology.”

Shinde attacking the Thackeray camp for the third consecutive day comes after the latter kept on labelling all 40 rebel MLAs as traitors who have allegedly accepted Rs 50 crore each from the BJP.

The rivalry reached a new height on Thursday morning after Shinde camp MLAs displayed posters of Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray and launched a personal attack against him. The ruling side claimed that Aaditya had caused the Sena-BJP split in 2014 and has been concentrating on his personal gains instead of following Hindutva ideology.

On Thursday, Aaditya claimed that he, too, was ready to resign if all the 40 MLAs of the Shinde camp quit and contest polls. Replying to the personal attack against him, Aaditya said, “We will not stop demanding resignation of gaddar (traitor) MLAs. The entire state, even the children, now know the meaning of ’50 boxes’. And this has harmed them. Try how much you want but we will not stop exposing you.”

“I, too, will resign if these 40 MLAs (from Shinde camp) resign and let the people decide our fate. The kind of personal attack they are indulging in shows how hurt they are because of our ’50 boxes’ attack,” he added,

Advertisement

“Those who have not got Cabinet berths are attacking me in the hope that they will get portfolios in the next Cabinet expansion,”, he said, adding that the Shinde government has come to power unconstitutionally and the CM has been appointed on a contractual basis.

In reply, Shinde said, “When Union Minister Narayan Rane made some comments (last year) against the then chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray), he was arrested. But I would say I have taken a contract for development of the state, prosperity and welfare of its people.”

Shinde said that had he and his MLAs committed betrayal, they would not have received overflowing support from the people during their tours across the state. “People have accepted our stand. We have parted ways with those who betrayed our original ideology,” he added.

Advertisement

“Who has betrayed the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and mandate of the people by forging an unnatural alliance for the sake of power?” he asked, referring to Sena’s tie-up with Congress and NCP in 2019. “I just corrected what went wrong,” he added.