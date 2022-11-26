scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Eknath Shinde back in Guwahati, 5 months after rebellion

Shinde had last visited the temple June-end during his stay at a hotel in Guwahati along with rebel Sena and independent legislators who pledged to support him.

Shinde might hold a courtesy meet with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, said a source. (File)

FIVE MONTHS after he led a group of MLAs to Guwahati, signalling his rebellion from the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will head to the Assam capital on Saturday and call on the renowned Kamakhya Devi temple “to thank the goddess for her blessings”.

Shinde will be joined by all the MLAs and MPs of his faction on the visit to Assam which will last till Sunday.

Shinde had last visited the temple June-end during his stay at a hotel in Guwahati along with rebel Sena and independent legislators who pledged to support him. At that time, he had vowed to return to the temple to “express gratitude to the goddess for blessing them and fulfilling their vow of forming the government”, according to sources.

“When we all were returning from Guwahati, we had visited Kamakhya Devi temple to take darshan of the goddess. At the time, we had prayed and expressed our wish that Eknath ji Shinde should become CM of the state. We took a vow that if our wish was fulfilled, we would come back to the temple. So, all of us (the MPs and MLAs) would be going to Guwahati on Saturday and Sunday,” said Kishore Patil, the MLA from Jalgaon. “We will fulfill our promise of revisiting the temple,” said MLA Shahaji Patil from Sangola. Minister Gulabrao Patil, though, said that he won’t be able to go to Guwahati owing to the elections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...Premium
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water

A source said all the MLAs and MPs would be staying at the same hotel where they were stationed during the rebellion.

The Shinde group MLAs are also planning to go to Ayodhya. However, the dates for the same are yet to be finalised.

Shinde might hold a courtesy meet with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, said a source.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

After launching a rebellion against the Thackerays on June 20, Shinde along with a few Sena MLAs had gone to Surat where they stayed for two nights before leaving for Guwahati on June 22.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 01:14:56 am
Next Story

Cops: Siblings bought private data for Rs 2 lakh

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close