scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Eknath Shinde asks officials to expedite irrigation scheme for villagers in Sangli

The development comes two days after Karnataka reportedly released water from the Tubachi-Babaleshwar project for the benefit of villages in the Sangli district.

Around 42 villages in tehsil had passed a resolution 10 years ago asking to join Karnataka as a mark of protest over the scarcity of water. (Express File)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday directed the concerned officials to expedite the Mhaisal Lift Irrigation scheme for the Jat tehsil of Sangli district and instructed the district collector to ensure that sufficient fund is available so that villages of tehsil do not face any water shortage.

The development comes two days after Karnataka reportedly released water from the Tubachi-Babaleshwar project for the benefit of villages in the Sangli district.

Around 42 villages in tehsil had passed a resolution 10 years ago asking to join Karnataka as a mark of protest over the scarcity of water. Two weeks ago, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had referred to the incident saying that the state was ready to accommodate these villages. His statement came against the backdrop of a hearing of an ongoing case between two states in the Supreme Court.

The release of water from the Tubachi-Babaleshwar project, which reached Tikondi village in Maharashtra is seen as an attempt to instigate forcing Shinde to hold an urgent meeting on December 2 on the issue of water availability in 42 villages in the Jat tehsil.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
More from Mumbai

“The Mhaisal Lift Irrigation scheme should be expedited at all levels, and all concerned departments must coordinate to ensure revised administrative approval for it is granted in time and the work begins at the earliest,” the CM said in the meeting. He added that time-bound management of activities should be undertaken to ensure that these villages get water without delay.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 01:12:48 am
Next Story

‘Don’t send ministers to Belgavi’: Karnataka CM urges Maharashtra

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close