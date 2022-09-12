scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Eknath Shinde accuses Uddhav Thackeray of ignoring, exploiting Marathi Manoos

CM Shinde said the Shiv Sena only revives the issue of Marathi Manoos ahead of elections and creates fear that Mumbai will be separated from Maharashtra, but forgets this after the elections.

shinde thackeray"Had you tried to understand the issues of Marathi Manoos and helped them, this situation would not have arisen," Shinde said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Monday blamed Uddhav Thackeray for exploiting the Marathi speaking people of Mumbai and the declining Marathi population in the city.

“If you (Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) care so much for Mumbai then I challenge you to publish the statistics of how many Marathi people are left in Mumbai. For many years they (Thackeray-led Sena) kept seeking votes in the name of Marathi people. You should answer why the Marathi Manoos has been thrown out from Mumbai to the outskirts like Virar, Badlapur and Vangani. You should also publish an analysis about why this happened through the Rokthok (a weekly column of Sena mouthpiece Saamana),” said Shinde in a rally in Paithan, the constituency of minister Sandipan Bhumare.

He said the Shiv Sena only takes up the issue of Marathi Manoos ahead of elections and creates fear that Mumbai will be separated from Maharashtra, but forgets this after the elections.

“They only remember the Marathi Manoos ahead of elections but after elections are over, they forget it. They ignore why the Marathi Manoos is facing issues and why they are leaving Mumbai. Had you tried to understand the plight of Marathi Manoos and helped them, this situation would not have arisen,” Shinde said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
More from Mumbai

He also slammed the Opposition saying it is unable to digest the work being done by the state government. “They are not able to digest that a farmer’s son has become Chief Minister and are criticising us every now and then,” Shinde said.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 09:36:29 pm
Next Story

Skipper Elgar not sure where South Africa will find test runs

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT
JEE Advanced 2022 Result

Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement