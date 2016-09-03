Eknath Khadse takes a swipe at BJP state leadership, says he still has faith in party

Eknath Khadse Eknath Khadse

Former Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse, forced to resign following charges of corruption, took swipes at the state leadership of the BJP and claimed he was betrayed by some of his own people who had grown to positions of power due to his support.

“I can fight with anyone but not with my own people. Those who have done this to me have become big only because of my blessings. They are in their position because of me and the party,” Khadse said, addressing a gathering of supporters in his hometown Muktai Nagar.

He, however, said he still had full faith in his party that justice would be done to him.

“This party was known as the party of traders and Marwaris. I worked hard along with others to transform it into a party of the ‘Bahujans’. If it was people from outside who attacked me, I would have fought them and won,” Khadse, who had to resign as cabinet minister in June following allegations of corruption, said.

Khadse said his supporters frequently question him on how his hard work and sacrifices have been treated by the party. “Activists feel what returns have I got for my commitment and dedication,” said Khadse.

“It is not that I will accept any humiliation if I am still with the party… I have full faith in the party,” said Khadse.

Senior BJP leaders, including Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve and Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar were present. Khadse thanked both for standing by him.

