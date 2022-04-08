Mumbai: Eknath Khadse records statement in phone tapping case

The Colaba police investigating the alleged phone tapping incident recorded the statement of Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday. They said the process went on for around two hours and investigations have revealed that Khadse’s personal assistant and another NCP worker’s phones were also tapped, when senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was heading the State Intelligence Department (SID) of the Maharashtra Police.

Requesting anonymity, a senior IPS officer said, “We wanted to verify that the phone number which was being tapped belonged to Khadse. He is the victim in the case and his statement was recorded as a witness in the matter.” On March 2, the Colaba police had registered a case against Shukla for allegedly tapping phone conversations of Khadse and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The case was registered under sections 165 (Public servant obtaining any valuable thing, without consideration, from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant) of the IPC and section 26 of Telegraph Act on the complaint of additional commissioner of police (special branch) Rajiv Jain.

Since then, investigators have twice recorded the statement of Shukla, during which she has claimed that she sought the approvals from his superiors before tapping phone conversations.

In his statement, Khadse has said Patil has attacked his privacy. “He has raised suspicion that Shukla tapped his phone calls on someone else’s instructions…he believes that there is no personal reason for her to hear his phone conversations,” said an investigator. During the course of investigation, police have learnt that the phone calls of Khadse’s PA and another NCP worker, who is a close associate of Khadse’s, were also tapped.

“On several occasions, these leaders use the phones of their PAs and other close associates and we believe that the one who tapped his phone calls did not want to miss out on any lead due to which their phones were also tapped,” said an officer. The investigators are currently contemplating whet-her to call Raut for a statement as he is also a victim in the case and could act as a crucial witness.