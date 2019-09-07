Eknath Gaikwad named Mumbai Congress acting president

The Congress on Friday named former MP Eknath Gaikwad as its acting president for the party’s Mumbai unit, relieving former Union minister Milind Deora from the post. Gaikwad was already serving as the working president of the city unit.

Advertising

Following the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as the party national president and losses in the Lok Sabha polls, Deora had resigned as the Mumbai unit president on July 7. On Friday, the Congress high command finally accepted his offer.

“I am happy that my pending resignation as President, Mumbai Congress has been accepted,” Deora tweeted. “I am grateful to [the] Congress for having been given the opportunity to serve Mumbai. I wish Eknath Gaikwadji my very best,” he added.

Deora, known to be close to Rahul, had replaced Sanjay Nirupam in March, just before the Lok Sabha polls. The party had failed to win a single seat in Mumbai for the second consecutive time.

Advertising

The change of guard comes at a time when the party’s screening committee for the state polls has been meeting to finalise the names of the probables for the 288 seats in the state. Elections in Maharashtra is set to take place in October, with the model code of conduct expected to kick in mid-September.

In an official statement, the party said, “The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Milind Deora.”

Sources said the party plans to release the first list of probables, which would mostly include sitting MLAs, by September 10. The Congress and NCP have so far finalised a seat-sharing pact for 224 out of the 288 seats.

Meanwhile, speculations of former Maharashtra minister Harshavardhan Patil switching over to the BJP intensified on Friday after he called upon Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Congress and NCP are yet to arrive a seat-sharing arrangement for Patil’s native Indapur seat in Pune, which is at present represented by his political rival from NCP, Dattatray Bharne.