Ejaz Lakdawala’s cousin arrested at Mumbai airport

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala’s cousin Nadeem Lakdawala was arrested at the Mumbai international airport on Saturday for allegedly helping him threaten a builder in Bandra with extortion calls and death threats.

Bandra resident Nadeem (49) landed in Mumbai on Saturday from Jeddah. He was immediately taken into custody as Mumbai Police had issued a lookout notice against him last year. Nadeem is accused of passing on information and contact details of a developer, who lives in Bandra (West), to Ejaz. For five months beginning September 2019, Ejaz, who is presently in police custody, allegedly made several threatening phone calls to the builder from international numbers and also sent him multiple text messages.

In his very first text message, sent on September 16, 2019, the arrested gangster had listed names of all rival gangsters, builders and businessman he is alleged to have killed, the crime branch said.

The builder had immediately reported the threats to his brother, who is a senior functionary in the BJP Maharashtra Minority Morcha and a member of the Maharashtra Waqf Board. The brothers registered a complaint at Bandra police station the same week. However, Ejaz is alleged to have followed up with phone calls in which he threatened to kill the builder unless he paid Rs 1 crore. The builder then reported the new threats to the Anti Extortion Cell of the crime branch.

On January 3 this year, the builder received yet another threatening call from Ejaz along with a text message containing a picture of his son. Five days later, Ejaz was arrested in Patna. In the month since, the crime branch discovered that Nadeem would identify wealthy builders and traders and pass on their phone numbers. Nadeem was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till Monday.

Ejaz is believed to have made threatening calls while constantly moving between Nepal and countries in South East Asia. Mumbai Police had tracked him down to Patna after the arrest of his daughter Sonia last year. She had allegedly attempted to fly using a forged passport to Nepal, where the police believe she would meet her father.

