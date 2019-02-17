Eighty-one-year-old man found hanging in Mumbai flat

An 81-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his Andheri (West) apartment on Saturday.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Redekar. Oshiwara police said it has recovered a suicide note from Redekar’s residence, in which he had allegedly stated that he was bored with his life and this was the only way he could end it.

He did not blame anyone responsible for his death, the police added.

Around 2.30 pm on Saturday, Redekar allegedly locked himself in the bedroom of his flat at Hrushikesh Apartments in Lokhandwala and hanged himself. “The domestic help was working in the kitchen when he allegedly committed suicide,” said a police officer.

After a while, when the octogenarian didn’t respond, the help suspected something was amiss and informed the police. “We broke open the door and found him hanging. He was rushed to Cooper hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the officer.

Advertising

A case of accidental death report has been registered. Police said that Redekar had been staying alone. His wife had passed away few years ago and his son lives in the US.