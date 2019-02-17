Toggle Menu
Eighty-one-year-old man found hanging in Mumbai flathttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/eighty-one-year-old-man-found-hanging-in-mumbai-flat-5587587/

Eighty-one-year-old man found hanging in Mumbai flat

Oshiwara police said it has recovered a suicide note from Pramod Redekar’s residence, in which he had allegedly stated that he was bored with his life and this was the only way he could end it.

telugu actress suicide, actress suicide telugu, n jhansi suicide, telugu actress death, india news, latest news, indian express
Pramod Redekar did not blame anyone responsible for his death, the police added. (Representational image)

An 81-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his Andheri (West) apartment on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Redekar. Oshiwara police said it has recovered a suicide note from Redekar’s residence, in which he had allegedly stated that he was bored with his life and this was the only way he could end it.

He did not blame anyone responsible for his death, the police added.

Around 2.30 pm on Saturday, Redekar allegedly locked himself in the bedroom of his flat at Hrushikesh Apartments in Lokhandwala and hanged himself. “The domestic help was working in the kitchen when he allegedly committed suicide,” said a police officer.

After a while, when the octogenarian didn’t respond, the help suspected something was amiss and informed the police. “We broke open the door and found him hanging. He was rushed to Cooper hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the officer.

Advertising

A case of accidental death report has been registered. Police said that Redekar had been staying alone. His wife had passed away few years ago and his son lives in the US.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: BMC’s waste-to-energy plant project delayed yet again
2 Priest steals diamond crown of idol from Mumbai trader’s home, held
3 Mumbai: Job racket busted, two held for duping 50 people of Rs 25 lakh