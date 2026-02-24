Eight years on, 4 RPF officials booked over alleged assault, death of minor

According to police, the incident dates back to April 3, 2018, when the 17-year-old from Sion Koliwada was detained by the Kurla RPF on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone. (File photo)

Nearly eight years after a 17-year-old boy died following alleged custodial assault, Dongri police have registered a case of grievous hurt against four Railway Police Force officials, acting on findings of a judicial inquiry that held them responsible for causing serious injury to the minor.

The case, registered on February 22 under Sections 325 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, has been transferred to the Government Railway Police in Kurla for further investigation. The accused have been identified as then RPF inspector Suresh Attri and constables Vikas Patil, Dinesh Patil and Arvind Yadav, who were posted at Kurla in 2018.

According to police, the incident dates back to April 3, 2018, when the 17-year-old from Sion Koliwada was detained by the Kurla RPF on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone. He was later handed over to the Wadala GRP as per jurisdiction and sent to the Dongri children’s remand home.