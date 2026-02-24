Eight years on, 4 RPF officials booked over alleged assault, death of minor

Nearly eight years after a 17-year-old boy died following alleged custodial assault, Dongri police have registered a case of grievous hurt against four Railway Police Force officials, acting on findings of a judicial inquiry that held them responsible for causing serious injury to the minor.
The case, registered on February 22 under Sections 325 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, has been transferred to the Government Railway Police in Kurla for further investigation. The accused have been identified as then RPF inspector Suresh Attri and constables Vikas Patil, Dinesh Patil and Arvind Yadav, who were posted at Kurla in 2018.
According to police, the incident dates back to April 3, 2018, when the 17-year-old from Sion Koliwada was detained by the Kurla RPF on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone. He was later handed over to the Wadala GRP as per jurisdiction and sent to the Dongri children’s remand home.
Before the handover, the minor underwent a medical examination at Bhabha Hospital, where doctors detected a hairline fracture in the toe of his right leg and reportedly advised a plaster cast. Police said the minor allegedly refused the treatment.
When he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, his mother alleged that he had been assaulted by Kurla RPF personnel. A week later, while lodged at the Dongri remand home, his condition deteriorated. He was admitted to JJ Hospital on April 12, 2018, suffering from fever, vomiting and breathing problems. He died during treatment on April 14.
An accidental death report was initially registered as the death occurred in custody. The first post-mortem cited septicaemia with pulmonary tuberculosis and hepatosplenomegaly as the cause of death, with final opinion pending chemical analysis. Unconvinced, the family approached the Sewri court, following which a second autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors. The report, submitted on June 26, 2018, attributed the death to severe pneumonia and lung infection and also confirmed a fracture in the last toe of the right leg.
Subsequently, the Metropolitan Magistrate of the 69th court at Sewri ordered a judicial inquiry. In its report submitted on November 25, 2025, the magistrate concluded that the serious injury to the minor’s toe was caused by alleged assault while in Kurla RPF custody.
Based on the findings, Dongri police inspector Sachin Kothmire filed the complaint leading to the FIR against the four RPF officials. The investigation is now being headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Sirsat of the GRP.
