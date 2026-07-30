Eight years on, 3 acquitted in cow slaughter case; court finds raid violated law

Nearly eight years after three men were booked on allegations of cow slaughter, a magistrate court in Maharashtra’s Alibag cleared them of all charges, noting multiple violations in the police investigation and evidence presented by the prosecution.

Absolving the three men of all charges in the cow slaughter case, the court underlined glaring contradictions in the evidence presented by the prosecution. It also noted that the raid violated provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act.

“…there are material contradictions in the evidence of the prosecution witnesses regarding the collection of samples, which create serious doubt about the prosecution case. Moreover, the raid itself was conducted in violation of the mandatory provisions of Section 8 of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2015,” Chief Judicial Magistrate D M Zate said.