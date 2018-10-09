Mumbai: Eight years after doctor found dead in car, a tired father gives up hope of nailing culprit

Mukund Kedia Mukund Kedia

IT HAS been eight years since the body of 23-year-old Dr Mukund Kedia was found inside a car at Kurla. Though a case was registered by the police a year later, the case remains unsolved. This, even after the Bombay High Court asking the deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai Crime Branch, to investigate the matter in 2012.

“I am exhausted… It has been eight long years now. I have done everything — from approaching the police, judiciary and also written to the NIA and the Prime Minister’s Office,” said Dr Santosh Kedia, Mukund’s father.

“On account of my correspondence with the NIA, an officer from the crime branch (unit 5) had come to my house to record my statement nearly three months ago. But I know it is just a formality and they will not be investigating anymore. I did not even bother to ask for a copy of my statement. I am too disillusioned and tired now,” he added. Kedia had completed his MBBS from G S Medical College attached to the KEM Hospital at Parel. He was to appear for his MD entrance exam on May 9, 2010, five days after his death.

According to the police, Kedia had left home on the afternoon of May 3 in his Santro car for KEM hospital. When he did not return for several hours, his father called the hospital and his friends but to no avail. Kedia was tracked down to CST Road on May 4, where he was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of his car. He was taken to the Cooper hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Despite signs that hinted of an unnatural death, including bleeding from the mouth and clenching of tongue between teeth, Dr Pankaj Gajre — who was on duty at the hospital — stated in his post-mortem report that the death resulted from coronary artery disease.

In March 2016, a further probe by forensic experts from KEM, Sion and JJ hospitals said the signs were akin to “asphyxiation due to smothering deaths”. Following this, the Maharashtra Medical Council suspended Gajre.

Since then, the police investigation has not made any headway. An officer from unit 5 of the crime branch said, “The earlier investigating officer has changed… I was transferred to this unit nearly two years ago and am now investigating the matter. Much time has passed since the incident. However, we are trying our best to find out who was behind the murder.”

