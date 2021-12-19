Eight more, including four from Mumbai, test positive for Omicron in Maharashtra

For the second consecutive day, the state has recorded eight new cases of the new variant Omicron, of which four are from Mumbai, three are from Satara and one from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. Out of these, 28 patients have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR test report.

Till date, a total of 48 patients infected with Omicron virus have been reported in the state—18 in Mumbai, 10 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, six in Pune (Rural), three under PMC, three in Satara, two each in Kalyan-Dombivali and Osmanabad, and one each in Latur, Buldhana, Nagpur and Vasai-Virar.

The three patients, including an 8-year-old girl, identified in Satara are close contacts of a patient with a travel history to East Africa. All are without symptoms and in isolation. Both the adult patients are fully vaccinated.

All the four new Omicron patients detected in Mumbai have been identified through airport screening. They are residents of Chhattisgarh, Jalgaon, Kerala and London. Of them, three are fully vaccinated while one is unvaccinated.

A 32-year-old man, who had taken one dose of Pfizer vaccine, also tested positive for Omicron. The man, a resident of Kerala, had came to Mumbai from South Africa on December 6 and was detected positive for Covid-19 following which his sample was sent for genome sequencing on December 13.

The other patient, a 31-year-old resident of Jalgaon, came to Mumbai from South Africa on December 6. He was detected positive for Covid-19 and later, on December 18, identified with Omicron.

A 48-year-old resident of Chhattisgarh flew to Mumbai from Tanzania on December 12. After getting detected with Covid-19, his samples sent for genome sequencing found him Omicron positive. The fourth patient, aged 49, landed in Mumbai from London on December 12. He has also been identified with Omicron following genome sequencing. He had taken both the doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

All patients are asymptomatic and admitted to Seven Hills Hospital. Meanwhile, 13 patients in the city have been discharged after negative RT-PCR tests.

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to three days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.